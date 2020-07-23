Editorial

Athlon Names Trevor Lawrence As The 1st-Team All-America QB, Justin Fields Named To The 2nd-Team

NCAA Football: College Football Playoff National Championship-Clemson vs Louisiana State

(Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports - via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Athlon believes Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in America.

The popular sports publication released its list of preseason all-Americans, and Lawrence was the quarterback on the first-team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Do we want to all guess who was the second-team QB? Yeah, you guessed it! It’s Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Lawrence (@tlawrence16) on

We’ve been having the debate about these two ever since last season ended, and I’m still not tired of hearing it.

In fact, I’m enjoying the Lawrence vs. Fields debate a lot. Whether it’s who is the better Heisman candidate or who is the better NFL prospect, I can’t get enough of all the arguments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on

Don’t expect the battle between these two to end anytime soon. There is a very high chance they meet on the field again this season.

I don’t really see too many scenarios where Clemson and Ohio State aren’t in the playoff. Obviously, anything can happen, but I’d bet on both of them gunning for a title.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Fields (@justnfields) on

Clemson got the better of OSU last year. Would it be different this time around? I have no idea, but it’d be a hell of a game.

Let us know who you’d take in the comments below.