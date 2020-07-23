Athlon Names Trevor Lawrence As The 1st-Team All-America QB, Justin Fields Named To The 2nd-Team

Athlon believes Clemson star Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback in America.

The popular sports publication released its list of preseason all-Americans, and Lawrence was the quarterback on the first-team.

Do we want to all guess who was the second-team QB? Yeah, you guessed it! It’s Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

We’ve been having the debate about these two ever since last season ended, and I’m still not tired of hearing it.

In fact, I’m enjoying the Lawrence vs. Fields debate a lot. Whether it’s who is the better Heisman candidate or who is the better NFL prospect, I can’t get enough of all the arguments.

Don’t expect the battle between these two to end anytime soon. There is a very high chance they meet on the field again this season.

I don’t really see too many scenarios where Clemson and Ohio State aren’t in the playoff. Obviously, anything can happen, but I’d bet on both of them gunning for a title.

Clemson got the better of OSU last year. Would it be different this time around? I have no idea, but it’d be a hell of a game.

Let us know who you’d take in the comments below.