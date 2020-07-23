Black Conservative Reacts To #BLM Mural Being Defaced

Damani Felder, the founder of YouTube’s “The Right Brothers,” spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Bevelyn Beatty, Mayor Bill de Blasio, rising crime in New York City and more.

Bevelyn Beatty, a preacher and outspoken critic of the Black Lives Matter movement, recently defaced the BLM mural in New York City.

“We need more Bevelyn Beattys now more than ever because she sees right through the mainstream media narrative,” Felder said, “that’s been pushed on the American people for the better part of the decade now at this point.”

New York’s mayor Bill de Blasio was on scene for when the mural was constructed. Over the last few weeks, the city has experienced a spike in violence.

“For many people on the left, for many politicians on the left, they will literally let their own cities burn to the ground while they are so preoccupied and obsessed with doing everything in their power to prevent Donald Trump’s reelection. It really goes to show who the real enemy is, who is going to stand up for you.”

Felder also slammed the left for neglecting to “take the appropriate, adult steps to identify why [they lost in 2016] and everything that has transpired in the last four years on the left side of the aisle has been to enact some sort of revenge.”

Felder also spoke about Joe Biden’s presidential bid, what he thinks President Trump should do to restore law and order and more. (RELATED: Damani Felder Reacts To Nick Cannon’s Racist And Anti-Semitic Comments)

