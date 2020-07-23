Trump Goes After Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Days After House Allies Call For Her Ouster

President Donald Trump tweeted harsh criticisms of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, the highest ranking female Republican in the House, Thursday morning.

Trump’s comments come two days after Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and other Trump allies called for her ouster from GOP leadership at a closed-door conference meeting. (EXCLUSIVE: Trump, Ben Carson Are ‘Tearing Down’ An Obama-Era Housing Rule Accused Of Funneling Money Into Wealthy Areas)

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump wrote. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

The president also retweeted a message from Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul calling on Cheney to step down from her post.

“We should all join @realDonaldTrump in advocating to stop our endless wars,” Paul tweeted. “Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable.”

Cheney sided with House Democrats to block Trump from withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Germany in early July.

She shook off the attacks from members of her own party during an interview with Fox News.

“On our side of the aisle, it’s a healthy thing for us to have those kinds of debates and discussions,” Cheney stated. “I’m sure we’ll have more as things go along, but the fundamental point here is that we’re unified in making sure that President Trump is reelected in November, that Nancy Pelosi is no longer speaker, that we take back the majority in the House and that we ensure that we hold the majority in the Senate.”