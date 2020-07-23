Jeffrey Epstein’s Mansions In NYC, Florida Hit Market For Combined $110M

Two of deceased convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s homes have hit the market for a combined $110 million.

A townhouse in New York City and a waterfront property in Florida are for sale and three other properties are expected to hit the market as well, according to an article published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal.

The late notorious sex offender’s East 71st Street mansion is one of New York’s largest townhouses. https://t.co/uKaTNxMwNU — UpperEastSide Patch (@UESPatch) July 23, 2020

The upper Eastside townhouse is reportedly being sold for $88 million while the waterfront Florida property was listed for $21.995 million.

The townhouse was listed by Adam Modlin of Modlin Group. The townhouse has seven stories and is located on E. 71st St, Modlin told the outlet.

The CEO of L Brands, which includes Victoria’s Secret and Bath and Body Works, formerly owned the mansion. Leslie Wexner sold it to a company headed by Epstein back in 1998 for $20 million, according to WSJ. (RELATED: Here’s A List Of The Rich And Famous Caught In Photos With Ghislaine Maxwell)

Jeffrey Epstein’s New York City and Palm Beach homes are hitting the market for roughly $110 million. Proceeds from the sales will go to his estate, which recently established a compensation fund to adjudicate claims from his alleged victims. https://t.co/7iCPkNeGqN — WSJ Mansion (@WSJRealEstate) July 23, 2020

The waterfront property in Palm Beach, Florida was reportedly bought by Epstein in 1990 for $2.5 million. The main house has six bedrooms, the staff house has three and the property also features a pool house, listing agent Kerry Warick of the Corcoran Group told the outlet.

Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico, his Paris apartment and private US Virgins Island will also be sold.

Epstein died from suicide while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Aug. 10, 2019. He had been previously convicted of procuring an underage girl for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008. Most recently Epstein had been accused of running a child sex ring on his private island.