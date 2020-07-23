REPORT: Juan Soto Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Self-Isolating, Will Miss Season Opener

Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

Due to the positive test result, he will miss Thursday’s season opener game against the New York Yankees, according to ESPN writer Jeff Passan.

“Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tonight’s season opener against the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN,” Passan tweeted.

Soto had reportedly been isolating away from teammates at the beginning of July after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus, according to Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

Juan Soto is not in team drills right now. I’m told he’d come into contact with a teammate who tested positive for coronavirus, and so he is currently isolating away from Nationals Park. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 7, 2020

“Juan Soto is not in team drills right now,” Dougherty tweeted on July 7. “I’m told he’d come into contact with a teammate who tested positive for coronavirus, and so he is currently isolating away from Nationals Park.” (RELATED: President Trump Celebrates The Return Of Sports: ‘An Essential Part’ Of America)

There were two reported cases of coronavirus among the Nationals players, but the specific players were not identified.

This is not good for the Nationals at all. It’s opening day and there are only 60 games this season as opposed to the usual 162 due to coronavirus and now the dumb virus has taken one of the best players away from the Nationals.

I really hope this doesn’t start happening on all the other teams. We could see the best players be benched from each team from COVID-19.