Michigan State Pauses Workouts After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Michigan State has halted workouts because of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Spartans paused athletic workouts after a staff member of the program tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

MSU won’t start their 20-hour weeks with players during the coronavirus pandemic until the situation is resolved.

Michigan State will not begin its 20-hour weeks w/student-athletes after 1 staff member had a positive COVID test. It will pause workouts until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 23, 2020

Well, this certainly is a bad development. August is right around the corner, and we need football practices to be rolling.

For the time being, MSU just smashed the pause button on everything. It’s worth noting that we don’t know what sport the staffer was from, but it doesn’t matter.

Everything is paused because of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Jul 20, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT

It’s stuff like this that makes me very worried about the season starting on time or happening at all. How can we have football if practices are being halted a week out from the start of August?

That’s about as bad of a sign as you can get for a program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan State Football (@msu_football) on Jul 18, 2020 at 11:03am PDT

Hopefully, MSU has things rolling soon. If not, the prospect of the Spartans playing football in the fall isn’t looking great.