Mike Tyson Returns To The Ring In 8-Round Exhibition Against Roy Jones Jr.

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. are getting together for a special 8-round exhibition.

The fight will take place Sept. 12, according to an article published Thursday by Yahoo! Sports.

Executive Director of the California State Athletic Commission Andy Foster confirmed to Yahoo! Sports that Tyson had a hold on the date.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” Foster told the outlet. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.” (RELATED: Mike Tyson Teases Return To Boxing With Amazing Training Video)

Foster met with Jones and Tyson via Zoom to discuss the exhibition. Foster claimed the boxers will not be wearing headgear, but will have on bigger gloves.

Tyson hasn’t fought since 2005, while Jones hasn’t fought since 2018.

Tyson recently talked about getting back into the game during an interview with T.I. published April 23.

“I want to go to the gym and get in shape to be able to box three or four-round exhibitions for some charities and stuff,” Tyson said at the time. “Some charity exhibitions, make some money, help some homeless and drug-affected mother-f**kers like me.”

People love to see legends get back in the game and do their thing. Plus, there isn’t a better time for this than during the coronavirus pandemic when people literally have nothing else to do besides watch TV.