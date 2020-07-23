Pelicans Say There’s ‘No Current Timetable’ For Zion Williamson To Return To The NBA Bubble

The New Orleans Pelicans don’t know when Zion Williamson will return to the team.

Williamson had to leave the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, at Disney earlier in July because of an unspecified family emergency. The team released a statement Wednesday afternoon providing fans with an update on the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Jul 6, 2020 at 6:47pm PDT

The Pelicans said that “there is no current timetable” for the rookie star to be back in the bubble, but that Zion “fully intends” on returning.

The Pelicans also revealed that he’s being tested daily for coronavirus, and his isolation time “will be determined upon his return” to the NBA bubble at Disney.

You can read the full statement below.

Obviously, we’re all hoping Zion is able to deal with whatever is happening, and come out of the situation okay.

You never want to hear about anyone having a family emergency. That’s never a good thing at all, and we’re all pulling for him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zion Williamson (@zionwilliamson) on Feb 1, 2020 at 7:56pm PST

Having said that, this is a nightmare scenario for the NBA. The entire playoff system is believed to have been set up with the idea of getting as many eyeballs as possible on Williamson.

Outside of LeBron James, the former Duke star moves the needle the most in the league. Now, he’s not even in the bubble, and it’s not even known when he’ll be allowed to play again.

If he returns almost immediately and has to isolate for 10 days, then there’s no chance he’s ready for the first game.

That makes me think the Pelicans will start without him, and that’s the last thing the NBA wants.

Again, we’re all cheering for Williamson to be okay with whatever is happening, but there’s no doubt the NBA needs him back to get as many eyes watching as possible.