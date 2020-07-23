Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence Following ‘Devastating’ Loss Of Grandson Benjamin Keough

Priscilla Presley finally broke her silence following the “devastating” loss of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. He was 27.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life,” the 75-year-old wife of Elvis Presley explained in a Facebook post following reports that Keough had died by suicide on July 12. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Thursday.

“The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” she added. “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.” (RELATED: Hollywood Reacts To Death Of Legendary Actress Doris Day)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow) on Jul 23, 2020 at 8:50am PDT

Presley continued, “Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter [Lisa Marie Presley] and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben’s father, Danny [Keough], who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son.”(RELATED: Legendary Comic Don Rickles Died At Age 90)

The former “Dallas” star then talked about how Ben’s sisters, Riley, Harper and Finley and Uncle Navarone [Garibaldi], Priscilla’s son with her ex Marco Garibaldi, were all struggling with the “loss.”

She concluded her post by writing simply, “Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Marie Presley (@lisampresley) on Jun 20, 2018 at 6:34pm PDT

It all comes days after a spokesperson for Lisa Marie Presley, shared she was “completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley.”

“She adored that boy,” the statement added. “He was the love of her life.”

As previously reported, the 52-year-old actress shared Benjamin with her ex-husband, Danny Keough, along with daughter, Riley. The actress also has twin daughters Finley and Harper whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.