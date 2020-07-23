REPORT: PAC-12 Will Start The Football Season September 19, Teams Will Play 10 Games

The PAC-12 will reportedly start football games September 19.

The PAC-12 is nearing a decision that will result in a 10 game conference schedule during the coronavirus pandemic starting September 19, according to The Mercury News. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The PAC-12 title game will be played at some point in December in Las Vegas and there are multiple options to account for potential problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedon Slovis (@kedonslovis) on Jun 16, 2020 at 4:52pm PDT

All things considered, it’s not a bad plan at all. Is it perfect? No. Am I happy about having the PAC-12 start September 19?

No, I’m not happy about it, but I can stomach both without too much trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kedon Slovis (@kedonslovis) on Dec 19, 2019 at 11:48pm PST

We just have to accept the fact that there are going to be issues this season, and changes are going to be made across the sport.

We can either accept it and move forward, or we can try to fight a losing battle. If the Big 10 agrees on a 10 game schedule during this chaos, then I’d be more than happy.

It’s not perfect, but it’s certainly doable.

Hopefully, there’s no more hiccups on this journey, and we’re officially on a path to games happening in the fall.

It’s what this nation and the fans need!