REVIEW: Season 5 Of ‘Billions’ Is Outstanding Through 7 Episodes

“Billions” is as great as ever in season five.

I’ve recently found myself with a shade of free time, and that led me to diving into season five of the hit Showtime production with Damian Lewis. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of “Billions” and Lewis. Season four ended on a great note, and season five picks up right where the intensity left off.

Axe is scheming as always and Prince and him are on a collision course. The rest of the crew is also exactly where you’d expect them to be.

Chuck is trying to bring down Axe as always. Wendy is her usual loyal self and in a relationship with a painter. Taylor is trying to gun for green energy and Wags is trying to reconnect with his children or have another one that he doesn’t royally screw up.

I won’t ruin any specific storylines, but I had no idea “Billions” just stopped airing episodes during the coronavirus pandemic!

Yes, I’m sitting here eating dinner Wednesday night enjoying the start of episode seven when a message comes up that “Billions” will return at a later date.

That’s right, folks! Season five of “Billions” just stopped airing in June, and nobody has a clue when it’ll be back.

We’ve found another entertainment victim of coronavirus. To make matters worse, it’s possible that season five won’t resume until 2021, according to ChroniclesPR.

To say that was a punch to the gut Wednesday night would be an understatement. I’m vibing with Axe and all his schemes, and moments later I realize the season is halted. I damn near lost my appetite.

So, now we play the waiting game. We wait for season five to return, and nobody has a clue when that’ll happen. I’ve loved what I’ve seen of season five so far, and I can’t wait for it to start again. Hopefully, that happens sooner than later.