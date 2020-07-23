Save Over 50% On This Game-Changing Percussion Massager With Over 20 Settings!

If you’ve been hanging around home more and more these days, chances are your muscles are feeling a little tight and sore. That’s because after sitting long hours on the couch or in unsupportive desk chairs, your back, neck, and even your leg muscles, can become quite strained. And while running to the masseuse is usually what you’d do for relief, high prices and limited availability can stop you right in your tracks.

Along with obvious relief from sore muscles, getting regular massages comes with a plethora of benefits, including stress relief, improved blood circulation, insomnia prevention, and so much more. And now, thanks to this percussion massager, you can experience all these wonderful things without ever leaving home. And the best part? It’s 57% off its normal price.

The secret to the Actigun 2.0‘s dynamic massage power is the fact that it produces 1800 to 4200 percussions per minute, making it great for different levels of pain relief. And unlike other individual massage tools out there, the Actigun 2.0 boasts an AI Smart Chip that provides a humanized intelligent interactive experience, responding to the unique condition of your muscles, giving them the appropriate amount of percussive pressure. And with 20 different speed settings to choose from, you’ll definitely find a massage fit for your needs.

Even if you don’t know much about massages, you can easily turn the Actigun 2.0 into a sore muscle-relieving life-saver. Simply choose from 20 adjustable speed settings on the tool’s LED touch-screen display and trade out the four included massage heads for varying levels of pressure. And while the Actigun features some impressive strength, its handle emits minimal vibrations for comfortable holding. Plus, thanks to its built-in high capacity lithium battery, you can enjoy over 240 minutes of continuous usage before having to recharge it.

People everywhere are turning to the Actigun 2.0 to ease muscle soreness and experience complete relaxation at home. Don’t believe us? Here are just a couple of the many amazing online reviews the tool has received recently.

“This massage gun releases my tight muscles quickly with little to no discomfort. I can definitely confirm that this has helped tremendously.” – Hank

“This one definitely is more long-lasting than the other one and I could go days without charging it.” – Jay Wye

Snag your very own Actigun 2.0: Percussion Massager for over half-off, making it just $127.95.

Prices subject to change.

