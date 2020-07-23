The NHL Team In Seattle Will Be Called The Kraken

The NHL team in Seattle will officially be called the Kraken.

The Seattle Kraken are named after the mythical sea monster, and the Thursday reveal was absolutely epic. Watch the announcement video from Seattle's NHL team below.

A legend from the deep awakens. Meet the Seattle Kraken → https://t.co/to5BtVVPh1 pic.twitter.com/FQfOdaiGQQ — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

In case you didn’t already guess, the jerseys are also absolutely lit. You can see a photo below.

Ok that looks pretty damn good pic.twitter.com/aDypiGupQj — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) July 23, 2020

I’m obviously a Red Wings guy, but the Seattle Kraken have me feeling a certain kind of way. Any team that is named after a mythical sea monster that sinks ships is something I’m here for.

That’s about as badass as it gets.

07.23.2020 – 9:00am PT The 32nd franchise comes to life. pic.twitter.com/4J8k0UTEn3 — Seattle Kraken (@NHLSeattle_) July 23, 2020

Am I now a Kraken guy? I don’t know. It’s hard to say for sure. I like the Knights in Vegas and I’ll probably tune in for some Kraken action over the next few years.

At the very least, we know the team’s production level is absolutely sick. The announcement video looked like it came straight out of Hollywood.

It looks like hockey fans in Seattle are in for a very fun time with the Kraken! Let us know what you think in the comments.