Taylor Swift Announces Release Of Her New Album ‘Folkore’

Taylor Swift will release her new album “Folkore” on Friday for millions of fans around the world.

Swift announced the shocking news about her eighth album Thursday with a tweet, and stated “Surprise [hugging face emoji] Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Surprise ???? Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my 8th studio album, folklore; an entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. Pre-order at https://t.co/zSHpnhUlLb pic.twitter.com/4ZVGy4l23b — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 23, 2020

Below is a live look at me after seeing this tweet.

Look, it’s not a secret at all that I’m a huge fan of Taylor Swift. I’m not even going to try to hide it. Why would I?

Swift’s music absolutely slaps and bangs. It’s awesome, and anyone who says otherwise isn’t somebody you want to be friends with.

It’s a vibe, folks. Anyone who says Taylor Swift’s music doesn’t bang is just a bitter and angry liar. pic.twitter.com/HOVGv98Qwi — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 23, 2020

Her music is an absolute roller coaster of a ride, and it’s been that way since the beginning. Nobody has ever grown with her audience in a way that Swift has.

That’s just a fact. Most musicians fall off after a couple years. Not Swift. She only gets more and more popular with every passing year.

I am so juiced for tomorrow. Listening to her album will literally be the first thing I do when I wake up. I’m gonna get some coffee and jam out for what I’m sure will be an emotional ride.

Bring it on, Taylor. Bring it on!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jul 23, 2020 at 5:08am PDT

P.S.: Taylor Swift still has never denied on the record that some of her songs have been about me. Will she ever do it? At this point it seems like a denial is never coming. I’m okay with it. Let the mystery and legend grow.