Wisconsin Badgers Tell Fans To Wear A Mask During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Wisconsin Badgers want fans to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Badgers posted an Instagram photo encouraging people to wear masks during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and wrote in part, “As Badgers, we know all about how to stop an opponent… even one as ruthless as COVID-19.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can see the full post below.

As I’ve said several times at this point of the war against coronavirus, if wearing a mask helps at all, then I’ll do it when in public.

I’m not going to get into some stupid debate about whether or not masks are a political message. I just don’t have the time or energy to do that.

All I want is for college football to happen. If there’s a 0.000001% that wearing a mask helps the Badgers get back onto the field, then I’ll do it.

I’m not saying any of you have to do anything, but I love football too much to leave any option on the table. In my mind, it’s really that simple.

Am I happy about it? No. Do I think wearing a mask is annoying? Yes. Will I do it if it helps us win a national title? Without a doubt.

I will do whatever it takes to have the games rolling in the fall. If that means wearing a mask while in public, then so be it.