Every Player On The Nationals And Yankees Kneels Prior To The National Anthem

Every single member of the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees took a knee prior to the national anthem Thursday night.

Players on both squads kneeled before the anthem ahead of the home opener for Washington. According to the Yankees, it was done "together in unity."

Players from both teams kneel together in unity before tonight’s National Anthem. #OpeningDay #NYYforNY pic.twitter.com/ptW2FgfzUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 23, 2020

You can see the video below.

Everybody on both teams took a knee prior to the anthem. Then stood for the anthem. pic.twitter.com/Z186ZDEsU9 — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) July 23, 2020

Every single player took a knee before the anthem, folks! The national anthem is back to being a major focal point in sports ever since the death of George Floyd.

We’re weeks out from the NFL starting, and the MLB already has entire teams taking a knee. If you thought this was going away, I can promise you that it’s not.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

I really don’t understand why we have to make sports so political. I don’t get it at all. Americans are desperate to be unified and to have something to cheer for.

How does taking a knee during or before the national anthem help that? The answer is that it doesn’t. It just turns our sports into political talking points and debates.

It’s insanely stupid.

Every player and coach on the Yankees & Nationals took a knee before the national anthem tonight in D.C. (via @MarkZuckerman)pic.twitter.com/PrPKv4Gs1Z — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 23, 2020

Great job, everyone! We’ve made baseball political!