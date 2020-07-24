Here’s Why Alabama Will Win The 2020 National Championship

There’s a lot of uncertainty in America and across the world right now, but I am willing to make two predictions that should help set things right.

There will be college football this year, and the Alabama Crimson Tide will win the national championship. Before last season, I predicted the same thing, and it did not come to fruition. The Crimson Tide were ravaged by injuries, including to superstar quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Then, there was the ascendance of Joe Burrow and LSU that nobody could have seen coming. (RELATED: The Morning After: Alabama Suffers Heartbreaking Loss To LSU)

Absent several catastrophic injuries, including Tua’s, I still firmly believe that Alabama would have either been the first or second best team in the country in 2019. Ultimately, the Crimson Tide finished 11-2, and unfortunately concluded their season in the Citrus Bowl. It was a tough season by Alabama’s standards, but it will only set us up for a better 2020. (RELATED: Report: Alabama May Play TCU Week One Instead Of USC)

Alabama will enter the season as clear favorites in the SEC, after LSU lost the bulk of their roster, and their top two assistant coaches. I still expect the Tigers to be very good, but not nearly as good as last season’s historic 15-0 team. On the national stage, Alabama will have to compete with the likes of Clemson and Ohio State. Clemson suffered brutal news ahead of the season, when superstar receiver Justyn Ross was deemed out for the year with a spinal injury. This means junior quarterback Trevor Lawrence will have to play without proven, elite receivers for the first time in his career.

Ohio State returns possible Heisman Trophy front-runner Justin Fields, but lose 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist Chase Young, and the bulk of a defense that was arguably the best in the country a season ago. The Buckeyes will still be very good, but they won’t be able to replicate last season’s dominance. This leaves the door open for Alabama to reclaim our crown.

Junior quarterback Mac Jones returns as one of the top signal-callers in the country after breakout performances against Auburn and Michigan in Tua’s absence a year ago. Jones will only get even better, and if he doesn’t, five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Young will be there to push him. The Crimson Tide also returns the best running back in the country in Najee Harris, and arguably the two best receivers in the country in Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. The key to Alabama’s improvement will rest upon the Crimson Tide’s defense, which had arguably its worst year of the Nick Saban era in 2020.

The defense will be led by junior superstar Dylan Moses, who missed all of 2019 with an injury. Moses’ return, along with the return of veteran defender Joshua McMillon, and the continued improvement of elite recruits that were forced into action last year means the Crimson Tide defense will likely return to top form. The top three teams from last season (LSU, Clemson, and Ohio State) will all take steps back this year. After being ravaged by injuries in 2019, Alabama will be waiting in the wings to reclaim our title.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will win the 2020 national championship. You can take that to the bank. The only thing that can stop us is the coronavirus.