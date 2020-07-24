Bill Maher Asks Why We Can Fly On Planes But Not Attend Sporting Events Amid Coronavirus

Comedian Bill Maher asked on Twitter why we are okay with riding on an airplane sitting a few seats away from somebody, but not at an outdoor sports arena Thursday night amid MLB’s opening day.

Maher claimed Thursday there is no good reason at all to not be able to attend sporting events in open outdoor arenas.

Great to see baseball back! (even the rain delay looks good!) But can someone tell me why we can sit every other seat in an enclosed, air-recycled aluminum tube, ie a plane, but not that way in an open-air stadium? Oh that’s right, no good reason at all. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 24, 2020

Airlines first began to add flights to their routes in early June as interest in travel began to pick up across the United States, according to the Washington Post. (RELATED: American Airlines To Begin Filling Planes To Capacity On July 1)

American Airlines planned on flying 55% of its domestic schedule and 20% of its international schedule as compared to July of 2019, according to a news release.

At the end of May, American’s average passenger count had increased to a 100,000-passenger daily average, which was up from the 32,000-passenger daily average per a report from the airline in April.

Meanwhile, the biggest crowd at a sports event since the coronavirus began occurred during NASCAR’s All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee. Roughly 20,000 fans were in attendance at the race that took place on July 16, according to NBC News.

Bristol Motor Speedway can usually fit between 140,000-160,000 people.