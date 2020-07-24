Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Calls Police Union Leader A ‘Clown’ In Leaked Text Messages, Won’t Apologize

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she won’t apologize after leaked text messages showed her name-calling the Chicago police union president.

Lightfoot’s texts with Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara came after protests near a Christopher Columbus statue in Chicago’s Grant Park turned violent July 17, according to WGN News. Catanzara texted Lightfoot Saturday saying he was upset with her response to which she responded angrily, WGN reported.

“I made a very strong statement about the planned attack on our officers. You are better than the cartoon character that you allow yourself to become,” Lightfoot responded to Catanzara in a text message, according to WGN.

She added: “Apparently you are officially a clown,” WGN reported. (RELATED: Chicago Mayor Implies That President Trump Sending Federal Agents To Help Quell Violence Is Sexist)

The July 17 protest, which began as a demonstration against the Little Italy Columbus statue, turned violent with some individuals throwing frozen cans and bottles at police officers and launching fireworks, according to WGN. Protests have taken place nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, video shows.

Protesters launch fireworks and other items at Chicago police officers guarding Columbus statue in Grant Park pic.twitter.com/WCga8c47Ty — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) July 18, 2020



Lightfoot tweeted in support of the protesters’ right to protest Saturday, but condemned violence saying a “portion of the protesters turned violent.” She later tweeted about reports that police had used excessive force, which triggered Catanzara’s texts.

“There have also been several reports of excessive force by the police. These are also unacceptable,” Lightfoot tweeted.

I have spoken to the director of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, and she has assured me that @ChicagoCOPA stands ready to address these complaints and will ensure that each of these is dealt with and investigated. We will not spare any resources to do so. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 18, 2020



Catanzara texted her saying her response proved she cares more about rioters than injured police, according to WGN.

“99.9% of the department has zero respect for you, what you say, what you stand for and even less confidence you give a rat’s a** for their well-being,” Catanzara said, WGN reported.

Lightfoot responded: “Right back at you, clown. So sad you are so desperate for relevance and publicity that you are comfortable with lying. You will be exposed as the total fraud that you clearly are.”

Lightfoot refused to apologize during a Wednesday news conference, Fox News reported.

“I don’t take back one word that I said,” she said, according to Fox News.

President Donald Trump authorized hundreds of federal agents to be sent to Chicago “to help drive down violent crime” Wednesday, days after Catanzara wrote a letter to Trump asking for his help in addressing violence in the city, according to NBC Chicago. Lightfoot called the letter a “political stunt.”

The Grant Park Columbus statue was removed early Friday morning following Lightfoot’s order to take it down, Chicago Sun Times reported.

