Chrissy Teigen Tells Fans She Might Get A 2nd Breast Reduction

Chrissy Teigen gave fans another peek at her recent breast surgery and shared that because they are “still huge” she just might have a second breast reduction.

“Yes, they are still huge,” the 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model explained in a video she posted on her Instagram Story. The post was noted by Page Six in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Admits She Had A Boob Job, Wants Her Implants Out)

“I think I honestly will do [surgery] again and have them made smaller,” she added. “I did not expect that they would still be this large.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on May 20, 2020 at 2:53pm PDT

It all comes after the swimsuit model made headlines last month when she shared with her followers the results of her first breast reduction surgery and said that she was feeling “good.” (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Heats Things Up With Jaw-Dropping Bikini Throwback Shot)

“We’re having so much fun at the house and lots of tea parties and cupcake making,” Teigen explained, per the Daily Mail.

“I feel good, so don’t worry about me,” she added. “And here’s my new boob. Yay!”

As previously reported, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared that she was having the surgery because she was tired of her clothes not fitting.

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it,” Teigen explained. “I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!”

“No biggie,” she added. “So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

At the age of 20, Chrissy had the surgery to fill them out.