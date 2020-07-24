Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcome Newborn Baby Named Win

Musician Ciara and husband Russell Wilson announced the arrival of their baby boy Friday.

Win Harrison Wilson was born on Thursday, according to Ciara’s Instagram post.

Yes, you read that right. Ciara and Wilson decided to name their son Win.

Wilson plays quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, so I guess the name makes some sense for the couple. There is still no way this kid doesn’t get made fun of growing up in school. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Ciara On The Internet)

I’m not sure why they would do this to him. His sister has such a beautiful name, Sienna, and his half-brother’s name is Future. Not too bad when it comes to names.

Ciara is probably ecstatic to have her baby boy here finally. The singer previously talked with E! News about how becoming a mom changed her life during a speech at the American Music Awards in 2015.

“I love being a mom. It really comes first before everything now. Everything has just happened in perfect timing for me with my son,” Ciara said at the time. “I felt like I needed to have him in reference to how he’s grounding me and putting things into perspective for me. It just kind of makes me not care so much about things. Like, I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore and I give that credit to my son.”