CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 133 UPDATE: Is Momentum Swinging Back To The Good Guys?

It’s day 133 of coronavirus isolation and it finally feels like we’re building some positive momentum.

Two months ago, it seemed like college football was guaranteed to happen. It seemed like America was hellbent on returning to business as usual by the fall.

Then, everything fell apart in epic fashion. Everything came crashing down as team after team got hammered by coronavirus.

We went from thinking in May that college football was guaranteed to happen, and a few short weeks later, we were at a Cuban Missile Crisis-type brink with coronavirus.

Two weeks ago, I honestly thought there was next to no chance that the season happened. However, on day 133 of this nonsense, and it feels like momentum is shifting back to the good guys.

Health experts: college football might be canceled this season because of coronavirus. Football fans around America: pic.twitter.com/0XatouOtfV — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2020

Teams are testing clean, plans are being set up for games to be played in the fall and it feels like we finally have hope.

It’s been a roller coaster ever since March. We’ve been through some dark days and we’ve also had optimistic moments.

It now feels like we’re back to swinging upwards during the war against coronavirus.

Hope is growing that the college football season will happen. There will be significant changes, but the most powerful people in the sport expect games to happen. Nothing is guaranteed, but there’s a lot more optimism today than there was two weeks ago. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) July 23, 2020

Now, we need to do whatever is necessary to make sure we keep up the positive momentum. We’ve come a long way, but we’re not done just yet.

Let’s win this war and have our football back in the fall. It’s what America needs, and I know this country can get the job done.