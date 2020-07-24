‘Today Is My Miracle Day’: Demi Lovato Thanks God For Giving Her ‘Strength To Fight Through My Darkest Times’

Demi Lovato is calling Friday July 24 her “miracle day” and is praising doctors with saving her life and God for giving her the “strength to fight through [her] darkest times” after her overdose.

“Today is my miracle day,” the 27-year-old singer shared on the two-year anniversary of her near-fatal drug overdose.

“I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the [Doctors] at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 24, 2020 at 11:48am PDT

“Only 2 years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life [Max Ehrich],” she added. “I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one. I never thought this feeling was possible.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

Lovato continued, while she noted that it wasn’t “just because I fell in love (although that didn’t hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I’ve done more work on myself than I have in my entire life.’

The “Camp Rock” star went on to explain that “things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security.”

“Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word ‘me’ [tattooed on it] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself,” the superstar explained. You can’t fully love another without loving yourself first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:46pm PDT

Finally, Demi concluded her post by thanking God “for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all.”

It all comes after the “Sober” hitmaker shared the exciting news on Thursday that she and boyfriend Ehrich were engaged four months after People magazine confirmed they were dating.

Congratulations!