Ivanka Stops By Denver Child Care Center, Praises ‘Child Care Providers And Educators’ For Their Work

Ivanka Trump stopped by a child care center in Denver on Friday where she met with the staff and praised “child care providers and educators” for their work during the pandemic.

“Every parent in America, myself included, respects the work of childcare providers and educators more than ever before,” the first daughter explained during a tour of the local center with Colorado Senator Cory Gardner in a clip posted on Twitter from the White House Speciality Media Director. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

WATCH:

“Every parent in America, myself included, respects the work of childcare providers and educators more than ever before” ⁦@IvankaTrump⁩ touring a local Denver childcare center with ⁦@SenCoryGardner⁩ pic.twitter.com/Y7TX5h2lB2 — Carolina Hurley (@CLH45) July 24, 2020

Earlier in the day, Ivanka tweeted about the visit and shared that, “Today in Denver, @CoryGardner and I will visit a childcare facility that received critical PPP funds.” (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

“Prior to COVID nearly 12 [million] children under the age of 5 were in daycare,” she added.”The safe reopening of childcare facilities are an essential step in our country‘s return to prosperity.”

Over the past 3 years the Trump administration has fought to vastly expand options for working Americans, surpassing all expectations and delivering major wins for families! Examples include… — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 24, 2020

The first daughter continued, while she noted that “over the past 3 years the Trump administration has fought to vastly expand options for working Americans, surpassing all expectations and delivering major wins for families!”

In a follow up tweet she listed some of those examples including that the Trump administration “doubled the Child Tax Credit, reaching 40 [million] American families” and “most recently POTUS championed infusing $3.5 [billion] in COVID relief to help families [and] 1st responders access childcare.”

We doubled the Child Tax Credit, reaching 40 M American families POTUS signed into the law the largest EVER increase in funding for childcare support for governors Most recently POTUS championed infusing $3.5 B in COVID relief to help families & 1st responders access childcare — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 24, 2020

On Thursday, Ivanka stopped by the Rocky Mountain National Park to celebrate the Great American Outdoors Act which will soon be signed into law.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has made us value, now more than ever, the national treasure that is our parks and the respite they afford our families,” the first daughter captioned her post.

“Today Secretary Bernhardt and I visited Rocky Mountain National Park to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the Great American Outdoors Act,” she aded. “This landmark bill, soon to be signed into law by President [Donald] Trump, is single largest piece of conversation legislation since the creation of the National Park System by President Theodore Roosevelt.”