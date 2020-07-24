Sen. Jim Inhofe Says He Will Fight To Make Sure Congress Does Not Remove Confederate Names From Military Bases

Republican Oklahoma Sen. Jin Inhofe said Friday he will be fighting to make sure Congress does not change the names of military bases named after Confederate leaders.

Inhofe is on the Armed Services Committee who put together the National Defense Authorization Act legislation, which provides funding for the military, but would also make the military rename bases named after Confederate leaders.

In an interview with The Oklahoman, Inhofe said he spoke to President Donald Trump Thursday and said he would work on removing the provision that would require the 10 military bases named after Confederate generals to change their names. “We’re going to see to it that provision doesn’t survive the bill,” Inhofe said. “I’m not going to say how at this point.”

Trump has threatened to veto the legislation but tweeted Friday that Inhofe, the chairman of the Armed Services Committee, “WILL NOT” let the names of the bases be changed. (RELATED: Trump Objects To Provision Renaming Military Bases Named After Confederates In New Defense Act)

I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in “Cancel Culture”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

In June, Trump said that he “will not even consider” changing the names of the bases. The White House also released a statement Tuesday saying Trump would veto any version of the NDAA that pushes for the renaming.

This comes after The Senate on Thursday passed the National Defense Authorization Act by an 86-14 vote.