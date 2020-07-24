‘They Want More Brains’: Kennedy Compares Rioters To Zombies Who Got Their First Taste Of ‘Brains’ When Mayors Caved

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy compared rioters in Portland and Chicago to zombies who got their first taste of brains when mayors began to give in to their demands.

Kennedy made the comparison during a Friday segment of “Outnumbered” on Fox News, telling host Harris Faulkner that mayors who capitulated to the whims of violent protesters were learning very quickly that instead of taking the win and going home, protesters had developed “a taste for it.” (RELATED: ‘It’s A Yes Or No Question’: Harris Faulkner Challenges Marie Harf To Name One Republican-Led City Experiencing Violence Similar To Portland)

WATCH:

Faulkner began by pointing out the fact that the mayors who appeared to be taking steps to appease protesters — such as Democratic Mayors Bill de Blasio (New York City), Ted Wheeler (Portland) and Lori Lightfoot (Chicago) — were still facing harsh criticisms and even demands for their resignation.

“What are we supposed to make of that?” Faulkner asked.

“It’s like a zombie who gets his first taste of brains,” Kennedy replied. “He doesn’t go, ‘Yeah, that was pretty good. You know what? I’m going to go back to vegan.’ No, you know what they want? They want more brains. You give them one statue, they want 15 statues.”

Kennedy referenced Lightfoot’s decision to remove two statues of Christopher Columbus from the city of Chicago, adding, “She capitulates to the mob. What’s next? They have a taste for it, they know how to push her buttons. Her city is falling apart.”

Portland, Kennedy said, was no different. She noted that she did not particularly like the idea of federal agents being brought in, saying, “It’s a very slippery slope. Once you go down that path, it’s hard to put the horse back in the barn. And I love horses, but come on.”