Man Charged After Pulling Gun On Walmart Shopper Who Asked Him To Put On A Mask

A man has been charged after pulling a gun on a fellow Walmart shopper who asked him to put on a face mask.

Vincent Bruce Scavetta was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm, according to a tweet posted Thursday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The man who pulled a gun during a verbal altercation in @Walmart Royal Palm Beach has been arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Improper Exhibition of a Firearm. Welcome to PBC Jail, son. Let this be a lesson. It could have ended badly. pic.twitter.com/Sx13OZ9i4j — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 23, 2020

Scavetta was reportedly shopping in the store with his father in a wheelchair when Christopher Estrada asked him to wear a mask, according to the police report obtained by the South Florida Sun Sentinel. Estrada was shopping with his young daughter.

“I’ll kill you,” Scavetta reportedly said to Estrada after pulling out his gun. He then aimed it at Estrada’s head, according to the report.

The encounter was caught on surveillance video and the sheriff’s office released screenshots in order to identify Scavetta. Scavetta reportedly turned himself in and showed proof of his concealed-carry license.

Scavetta claimed Estrada hit him with an umbrella and that he had taken his mask off because it became wet from a storm, according to the arrest report.