Nate Robinson And Jake Paul Will Box Each Other September 12

Former NBA player Nate Robinson will box Jake Paul in September.

The two men released a statement to Shams Charania announcing that they'll fight on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. bout.

The YouTube star vowed to put Robinson down on the canvas quickly. You can read the full statement below.

Former NBA guard Nate Robinson and YouTube star Jake Paul make it official: They tell me they will be fighting Sept. 12 as an undercard to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in California. pic.twitter.com/ClEP64JZFp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 23, 2020

I’m genuinely concerned for Nate Robinson in this fight. While I’m certainly not a fan of Jake Paul, he has some serious boxing experience.

Robinson is a great athlete, but why should anyone believe he’s going to be a boxing star? He’s a basketball player.

He’s not a fighter.

There’s also a huge size advantage in this fight for Jake Paul. Nate Robinson is a small dude, and was known for being one of the smallest guys in the NBA.

While it’s hard to find an official height for Paul, I can promise you he’s bigger than Robinson’s listed height of 5’9,” which seems very generous to the former NBA player.

If I had to bet on this fight, I think there’s a very good chance that Jake Paul ends this fight very early. He has too much fighting experience and he’s just too big.

It might not even be close.