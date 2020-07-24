Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Reveals Biggest Surprise Of His Insane Contract

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was as equally surprised as the rest of America by his insane new NFL contract.

Mahomes didn’t even know if it was legal to have a 10-year contract in the NFL, according to an interview published Thursday by CBS Sports.

Chiefs and QB Patrick Mahomes have reached agreement on a 10-year — 10-year! — contract extension that ties him to Kansas City through the 2031 season, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2020

“There were two things I said when we went into negotiations: I wanted to keep great players around me and I wanted to have long-term security for my family,” Mahomes told the outlet. “I certainly wasn’t thinking 10 years. I didn’t even know NFL contracts did that.”

In case you missed it, Mahomes received a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million back at the beginning of July, according to the New York Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Chiefs And Mahomes Reach Monster Deal To Keep Him In KC Until 2031 Season)

I don’t blame Mahomes for not knowing extensions could be that long. There have only been five contract extensions that long in NFL history, CBS Sports reported.

He definitely got both things he was looking for going into negotiations. He is playing for one of the top teams in the NFL for the next 10 years and he 100% has long-term security for his family. Seems like a win-win for both Mahomes and the Chiefs.