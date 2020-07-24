President Donald Trump Might Throw Out First Pitch At New York Yankees Game

President Donald Trump announced he might throw out the first pitch at the New York Yankees game Aug. 15 against the Boston Red Sox.

Trump made the announcement during a COVID-19 press briefing Thursday.

President Trump says he was asked by Yankees President Randy Levine to throw out the first pitch at a baseball game: “I think I’m doing that on August 15 at Yankee Stadium” https://t.co/wYHNtmyj2L pic.twitter.com/Xnq51kGhp8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 23, 2020

“Randy Levine, he’s a great friend of mine from the Yankees,” Trump said during the press conference. “He asked me to throw out the first pitch. And I think I’m doing that on Aug. 15 at Yankees Stadium.”

The announcement from Trump came just hours before Dr. Anthony Fauci, lead coronavirus doctor for the White House, threw his own first pitch at the Washington Nationals season opener against the Yankees.

For Trump’s first pitch to be more successful than Fauci’s, all he has to do is throw the ball straight. (RELATED: Dr. Fauci Throws First Pitch Of The MLB Season And It’s Off-Target)

Fauci had one of the poorest first pitch throws of all time, if not the actual worst one.

Is Trump doing a first pitch throw because Fauci was asked to do one? This is a pretty interesting thought. Presidents have done first pitch throws in the past normally on opening day, but Trump has not thrown one since taking office in 2016.

Why all of the sudden interest now? His throw better be the best I have ever seen.