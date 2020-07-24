REVIEW: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Folklore’ Is An Incredible And Emotional Roller Coaster

Taylor Swift hit a home run with her new album “Folklore.”

After shocking the world with a Thursday announcement that her new album would drop Friday, expectations immediately shot through the roof. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Announces New Album ‘Folklore’)

Well, “Folklore” didn’t disappoint at all.

Just as expected, the new album was an emotional roller coaster from start to finish. It’s about broken dreams, loss, rising from the ashes and much more.

Every single song is great. Some certainly stand out more than others, but there’s not a single bad track on “Folklore.”

Personally, I loved “The Last Great American Dynasty” the most, but again, there’s not a bad song from start to finish.

It’s truly incredible how impressive Taylor Swift is when it comes to bringing her audience on a journey. Memories flood back, you feel the highest of highs and you go through the lowest of lows.

I just don’t know how she seems to do it on every album, but Swift never disappoints at all.

Also, Swift dropped some f-bombs on “Betty,” which kind of hit me by surprise. I’m not going to lie. Listening to the music icon swear up a storm was a bit rattling at first, I’m here for it.

Major props to Swift for once again proving that she’s a generational talent on a level that might never be seen again. Listen to “Folklore” ASAP if you haven’t already. You can thank me later.