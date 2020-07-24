Rob Gronkowski Says He’s A Huge Fan Of ‘Outer Banks’ On Netflix, Watched The 1st Season In 2 Days

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski is a huge fan of “Outer Banks.”

The hit show from Netflix took the entertainment world by storm when it was released back in April, and millions of people quickly latched on to the coming-of-age story about a hunt for missing treasure. You can now officially add the three-time Super Bowl champ to the list. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

“Best show ever,” Gronk said during an interview with Barstool Sports when “Outer Banks” was brought up. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end added he binged the first season “in the first two days.”

You can watch and listen to his full comments below.

Rob Gronkowski being a fan of “Outer Banks” might honestly be the least surprising development ever. The dude has “Outer Banks” written all over him.

The hit show is all about the party lifestyle during the summer and having adventures with your friends. That’s more or less the Rob Gronkowski vibe.

Sure, Gronk might not be getting chased by the police, getting into fights, searching for missing gold but the vibe is still the same.

As I said back in April when I first watched “Outer Banks,” I was pleasantly surprised with how good it was.

It was like a modern day “Goonies.” Obviously, it’s not nearly as good as “The Goonies,” but nothing ever will be.

It’s still a very fun show to binge. There are some cheesy moments, but I still enjoyed it. I’m glad Gronk is on the “Outer Banks” team.

No, we wait for season two to arrive at some point down the road! I can’t wait!