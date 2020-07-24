Ryan Reynolds’ New Movie About Time-Travel Will Be On Netflix

Ryan Reynolds’ new movie about time-travel will stream on Netflix.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled film was initially controlled by Paramount, but the streaming giant has since acquired it. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The Hollywood Reporter described the plot of the movie as, “Reynolds will star as a man who must travel back in time to get help from his 13-year-old self. Together, they encounter their late father, who is now the same age as Reynolds’ character.”

I’m all in on this. First, Netflix continues to escalate the streaming wars, and I absolutely love it. As I always say, only good things can come from the streaming wars.

The more streaming services crank up their content, then the more it drives other services to do the same. Competition makes everyone better.

If Netflix goes out and snatches up a Ryan Reynolds movie, then Hulu, HBO and Prime will feel the heat to get their own Hollywood star.

Secondly, this movie sounds awesome. Everyone knows Reynolds is a superstar in the acting game. We’re talking about the man who stars as Deadpool.

The man is as big as they come when we’re talking about star power in Hollywood.

Now, he’s starring in a movie about time-travel. Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up for this as soon as it comes out.

While we don’t have a lot of details on the title or release date, you can bet that I’ll be keeping you all updated. Props to Netflix for continuing to kill the streaming game.