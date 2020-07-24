Stewart Mandel Predicts That The College Football Season Will Likely Be Delayed

Stewart Mandel thinks the college football season will be delayed.

Right now, college football is nearing a deadline to make a decision on whether or not the season will happen as planned, or if the games need to be pushed back as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Thursday chat with Paul Finebaum, Mandel predicted that the season will likely end up getting delayed for a few weeks.

The college football season is likely to be delayed, at least for a few weeks, says @slmandel. — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 23, 2020

As I’ve said before, if the season gets delayed a few weeks, then I can live with it. Will I be happy about it? Absolutely not.

I’ll complain, moan and act like the world is ending. Yet, the games being pushed back to the middle of December isn’t the end of the world.

We’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Tough decisions have to be made and not everyone is going to go home happy.

That’s just the reality of the situation. Playing some football is better than playing none at all. That’s a fact, and every single fan out there agrees.

So, if the games get pushed back a few weeks, then we’ll just have to learn to live with it.