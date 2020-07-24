Tampa Bay Rays Calls For The Arrest Of Police Officers Involved In The Death Of Breonna Taylor

The Tampa Bay Rays got everyone’s attention Friday when the team called for the arrest of police officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Today is Opening Day, which means it’s a great day to arrest the killers of Breonna Taylor,” a post read from the official Twitter account of the Major League Baseball team. (RELATED: Police Release Report From Breonna Taylor’s Death, List Injuries As ‘None’ Despite Her Reportedly Being Shot 8 Times)

The post was followed up by a second tweet that read,”Black Lives Matter.” (RELATED: REPORT: Louisville Police To Change Policy After Woman Was Shot By Police In Her Home, FBI Will Investigate)

“The Rays organization has committed $100,000 to local groups @CDCofTampa_@PCUrbanLeague @eji_org Remembrance Project @NAACP5139 @pinellasreentry who fight systemic racism,” the tweet read. “Please visit our social justice resource guide.”

On the team’s Instagram page, a caption next to a photo about “American Slavery” read, “Systemic racism is real. Let’s unite for positive change. Today we are proud to announce the recipients of our $100,000 annual grant to support causes that fight against systemic racism. #BlackLivesMatter.”

As previously reported, Taylor ,26, was killed in March after police used a no-knock warrant to enter her Kentucky apartment in a narcotics investigation. Former officer Brett Hankison fired (10) rounds into the home and was fired in June, per CNN. No officers involved in the shooting have been criminally charged.