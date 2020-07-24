Tom Herman Says Texas Would ‘Love To Play’ Texas A&M

Texas football coach Tom Herman is down to play Texas A&M.

The Aggies and Longhorns used to have one of the most passionate rivalries in all of sports, but it ended when A&M dipped to the SEC. Ever since then, many people have pushed for it to be reignited, but nothing has come of it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Herman wants to see the Longhorns and Aggies do battle again.

“We’ve reached out to try to play them in the past. It didn’t go real well … We’d love to play them. I know that,” Herman said in a video tweeted out by Mark Berman.

Tom Herman speaking virtually to the Touchdown Club of Houston reiterates @TexasFootball wants to play @AggieFootball again: “We’ve reached out to try to play them in the past. It didn’t go real well…We’d love to play them. I know that..We’d love to play Texas A&M certainly.” pic.twitter.com/kqViPseL8J — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 23, 2020

College football fans would love to see Texas and A&M play yearly, but I just don’t think it’s going to happen.

I’ve laid out the argument before and it’s more or less the exact argument Herman laid out in the video above.

You only have so many non-conference games, and everyone wants to have a huge non-conference opponent. However, they don’t want two.

The Aggies don’t want to play the Longhorns, another Power Five opponent and then the SEC slate. That’s just brutal, and it doesn’t do the team any favors when it comes to making big bowls.

For that reason, I don’t think we’ll see the Aggies and Longhorns play every year for a very long time. They should try to play once every three or four years.

That seems like a compromise that would make the fans happy, and it wouldn’t make the schedules too brutal.

However, playing every year just isn’t realistic at all.