Tyreek Hill Predicts Kansas City Chiefs Could Win 7 Super Bowls

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill predicted Thursday that his franchise could win up to seven Super Bowl titles.

Hill’s comments come after defensive end Chris Jones predicted the Chiefs could win five Super Bowls. Apparently, Hill thought Jones didn’t go far enough. (RELATED: SMOKE BREAK: David Hookstead’s Perfect Super Bowl Party)

“Well, I’m not gonna say he’s telling a fib,” Hill said, according to ESPN. “But Chris Jones, he’s definitely — he’s definitely a man of his word, and we’re definitely creating something special here in KC, so I don’t see why not. Why say five? Why not go seven rings? Right now we’re just chasing [Michael] Jordan, so that’s what we do. So I’m going over five, and I’m saying seven.”

The Chiefs certainly have reason to feel great about their future after winning the Super Bowl last season. The franchise has a great young core, including Hill, and of course quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who just inked the largest deal in sports history.

Mahomes is just 24 years old and already has a regular season MVP and a Super Bowl MVP under his belt. Expect him and the Chiefs to be around for a long time, and to possibly take the mantle as professional sports’ next great dynasty.

However, seven Super Bowls may not be realistic. No franchise in NFL history has ever won seven Super Bowls, and the NFL simply has too much parity for that to happen.

Still, you have to love Hill’s confidence. The future is clearly very bright in Kansas City.