Urban Meyer Suggests NFL Prospects Shouldn’t Play A Spring College Football Season

Legendary football coach Urban Meyer doesn’t think elite players should play a spring season.

One of the options being discussed for college football during the coronavirus pandemic is moving the games to the spring. The three-time national champ thinks NFL prospects should sit it out.

"If you have a chance after you fulfilled your commitment to a university to go and earn a living playing football. I don't know if I'd advise a guy to play a spring season before going to the NFL draft," Meyer explained to Yahoo Sports.

What if FCS football permanently moved to being played in the spring?@davidpollack47 wouldn’t mind the idea of more football to watch year round ???? pic.twitter.com/g4fJ0S2GwM — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) July 21, 2020

I agree 100% with Urban Meyer. I couldn’t agree more if I tried. If you’re an elite player with an NFL future, playing spring football would be an insanely stupid decision.

Keep in mind that I’m the biggest college football fan on the planet. They don’t make fans more passionate than me.

So, when a guy like me is saying it’s a terrible idea, then you know it’s a bad proposal.

The NFL draft is held at the end of April, and the NFL will almost certainly not change the schedule to accommodate spring football.

That means players will have to play right up to the draft or past it. Then, as soon as the spring season is done, they’ll be plunged into training camp.

Who in their right mind would ever agree to do that?

Football is either going to be played in the fall or it just can’t be played with the best players. It’s truly that simple.