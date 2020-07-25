AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco Says ‘We Should Do Everything’ Possible To Play Football ‘In The Fall’

AAC commissioner Mike Aresco isn’t a fan of playing football in the spring.

One of the plans to save the college football season during the coronavirus pandemic is to the move the games to the spring. Aresco thinks it's a bad idea.

He told Paul Finebaum during a recent interview, “I’m not a huge fan of spring football – I think there are all sorts of problems with it, so we should do everything we can to play in the fall.”

I’m glad more and more people are speaking out against playing in the spring. It’s honestly such a stupid proposal.

It makes no sense to me at all. I want somebody to explain to me how we’re supposed to play football in May and then turn around and start camps for the fall season a couple weeks later.

It’s literally not possible, and spring football for the FBS shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Now, is delaying the season a little bit an option on the table? Sure. Fans can stomach a two or three week delay.

We’ll complain about it, but we’ll live with it. However, moving games to the spring is just not realistic at all, and shouldn’t be treated as such.

Either play in the fall, or just don’t have the season. Asking young men to prep for another season after a couple weeks of rest is insanely stupid and dangerous.