‘Stop Cops’: Large Crowd Gathers As Portland Heads Into Seventh Straight Week Of Protests

Protests continued Friday night in Portland, Oregon, marking the 7th straight week of demonstrations there.

Thousands of people gathered, chanting “stop, cops, shut em down open up shop” – a play on the lyrics from DMX’s “Ruff Ryder Anthem.” (RELATED: Journalists And Legal Observers Exempt From Arrest, Force In Portland, Federal Judge Rules)

Massive crowd tonight retrofitting DMX ‘Ruff Ryder Anthem’ lyrics: “Stop / cops / shut em down open up shop!” pic.twitter.com/v1Ya1lkL34 — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) July 25, 2020

A crowd of people wearing helmets attempted to push down the fence surrounding the federal courthouse, which has been the site of several fires during the riots.

Fence surrounding the federal courthouse looking awfully flimsy ???? pic.twitter.com/jTEDGdeGoy — Richie????McG???? (@RichieMcGinniss) July 25, 2020

Protests began nationwide May 25 after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for over 8 minutes, video showed. Despite beginning peacefully, protests in many places, including Portland, escalated into violent riots.

Police officially declared a riot in Portland last week. Rioters lit fires at the city’s federal courthouse, clashed with police and threw water bottles at Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler when he attempted to have a discussion with protesters. The mayor was hit with tear gas Wednesday night and was seen being escorted from the scene by a security detail.