Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Posts Hype Message On Instagram, Says He’s ‘Coming…’

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz looks ready to roll.

The young Badgers passer posted two photos of himself training for the upcoming season, and he captioned the Instagram post with, “Coming…#StayDangerous.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is the kind of confidence I want to see out of my quarterback. This is the kind of energy I want out of the man under center.

The QB battle in camp between Coan and Mertz is going to be electric, and the young phenom looks and sounds ready to come for it all.

As I’ve said since the end of last season, I honestly believe Coan will open the season as the starter. I just don’t see Chryst benching a senior QB who played well last season.

However, there’s no doubt in my mind at all that Mertz will get more reps this season. You can’t have a guy with that much talent and not put him on the field.

It’ll be like when Wisconsin played Alex Hornibrook and Bart Houston. I fully expect Coan to start and I fully expect Mertz to see a big increase in his production.

Wisconsin fans are ready for #MertzMania. That much is for sure.