NYPD Searching For Suspects In Brutal Manhattan Deli Attack

A father and daughter were brutally attacked by a mob inside of a Manhattan deli July 7, a video posted Sunday by the NYPD showed.

A group of eight individuals punched the 41-year-old father several times and dragged his 21-year-old daughter by her hair as she tried to fight back. A woman in a pink shirt began hitting the daughter with an object while the mob continued to punch and kick her father, who had his hands up in an attempt to protect himself. (RELATED: Violent Crime Explodes Across American Cities Following Nationwide Protests)

The crowd also grabbed bottles from the vending machine and slammed them over the 21-year-old’s head. A 39-year-old woman who witnessed the attack tried to call 911 but had her phone taken, the NYPD said.

WATCH:

????WANTED for ROBBERY: On 7/7 at 11:15 pm, inside of 2090 Amsterdam Ave in Manhattan, a 41-year-old male & a 22-year-old female were assaulted by a group of people & a 39-year-old had her phone taken as she tried to call the 911. Have info ▶️ @NYPDTips https://t.co/eblxOoNc4Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 24, 2020

The man was knocked unconscious during the attack and is in stable condition at Harlem Hospital, according to Fox 5 News. His daughter received medical treatment at the scene.

Three suspects – Devonte Phillips, 21, Tyquan Dupont, 22, and Tyrone Lawrence, 26 – have been identified but not yet arrested, according to Fox 5 News.

The NYPD released additional photos Sunday of suspects wanted in connection with the attack.