Michigan State Quarantines The Entire Football Program After Positive Coronavirus Tests

Michigan State’s entire football team is quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Colton Pouncy, the entire Spartans team will quarantine after a total of two MSU athletic staffers and an athlete tested positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the statement below.

Some news: A second staff member and one student-athlete at Michigan State tested positive for COVID-19. All members of the football team will quarantine or isolate for 14 days. pic.twitter.com/scxPkbBqPF — Colton Pouncy (@colton_pouncy) July 24, 2020

Well, this is a terrible update with the season looming on the horizon. We’re a few weeks out from games starting and the entire MSU team is in quarantine.

I don’t understand why the entire team has to be isolated over a total of three positive tests. That doesn’t make a ton of sense.

At this point, MSU literally has to do whatever is necessary in order to make sure the games happen for the Spartans.

Apparently, that includes isolating the entire football program because of three coronavirus tests. It’s a bizarre situation to say the least.

Hopefully, MSU gets the situation under control sooner than later. If not, the season is in big trouble.