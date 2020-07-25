Michigan Wolverines Have 4 More Coronavirus Cases

The Michigan Wolverines have more cases of coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wolverines had four more cases of coronavirus after the latest round of testing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michigan has now had a total of 13 cases of coronavirus after 729 tests.

Michigan tested 94 student-athletes, coaches & staff for COVID on July 20-21 w/4 positive tests. Overall to date, UM has tested 729 student-athletes, coaches & staff w/13 positive tests — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 24, 2020

As I said when Michigan previously had a few positive tests, it feels like the Wolverines are doing a good job overall of handling coronavirus.

Having only 13 positive tests out of 729 administered doesn’t seem too terrible at all. It seems very manageable.

As I always say, the key is keeping everyone safe going forward. Allow the sick players to heal, keep them away from the rest of the team and don’t let the locker room get decimated.

If Michigan can get that done, then the Wolverines should be fine once the football season rolls around.

Some teams have struggled to contain the virus, but Jim Harbaugh and company seem to have a handle on the situation.

I hate the Wolverines on the field, but I’m with them when it comes to winning this war. After all, we’re all in this together.

Now, let’s do whatever it takes to have the games rolling in the fall.