NFL Training Camps Will Start On Time, Season Is Proceeding As Planned

NFL training camps will open as scheduled.

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to a proposal to open camps on time July 28 and have the season rolling forward as planned. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Folks, we need all the good news we can get during the coronavirus pandemic, and the NFL moving forward as planned is a huge win.

It’s the definition of a win during the coronavirus pandemic. America needs football, and the NFL is planning to play.

If that’s not a win, then I don’t know what is.

 

It’s crazy how a couple weeks ago the season appeared to be in major trouble. Now, we’re closing in on the July 28 starting date for camps, and I can’t wait.

Momentum certainly feels like it’s swinging in a positive direction. That much is for sure.

 

Let’s get the pads on and let’s get rolling, gentlemen!