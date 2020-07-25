NFL Training Camps Will Start On Time, Season Is Proceeding As Planned

NFL training camps will open as scheduled.

According to Ian Rapoport, the NFL and the NFLPA agreed to a proposal to open camps on time July 28 and have the season rolling forward as planned.

Out of the NFL meeting today, via sources: Training camp will start on time. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

Source: The NFLPA player reps approve the NFL’s proposal on their conference call. The deal is done. Let’s play football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2020

Below is a live look at my reaction to getting news that the NFL season is moving forward as planned!

Folks, we need all the good news we can get during the coronavirus pandemic, and the NFL moving forward as planned is a huge win.

It’s the definition of a win during the coronavirus pandemic. America needs football, and the NFL is planning to play.

If that’s not a win, then I don’t know what is.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jul 24, 2020 at 8:00am PDT

It’s crazy how a couple weeks ago the season appeared to be in major trouble. Now, we’re closing in on the July 28 starting date for camps, and I can’t wait.

Momentum certainly feels like it’s swinging in a positive direction. That much is for sure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jul 22, 2020 at 7:54am PDT

Let’s get the pads on and let’s get rolling, gentlemen!