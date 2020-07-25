Notre Dame Coach Brian Kelly Says ‘We’re Going To Play Football’

Notre Dame football coach Brian Kelly believes the season will happen.

The biggest question in all of sports right now is whether or not the college football season will happen during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Kelly thinks it’s going to be a go. During a recent ESPN interview, he said, “We’re going to play football.”

You can listen to his full comments below.

There is nobody hoping that Kelly is correct more than I am. I hope like hell that Kelly’s prediction turns out to be correct.

Notre Dame has done a great job handling the coronavirus pandemic, and the team hasn’t really had any major issues.

The Fighting Irish certainly appear ready to play some football.

The key will be making sure everyone else in the country is ready to play. It’s great if Notre Dame is ready to roll, but it won’t mean much if nobody else can play.

We need everybody ready to roll by the time August gets here.

Let’s hope it all works out in the end. This country needs football, and there’s no question about that.