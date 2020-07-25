BOOTS ON THE GROUND IN PORTLAND: Reporters Recount Night Of Chaos On Location At The Federal Courthouse

The Daily Caller’s Shelby Talcott and Richie McGinniss are on the ground in Portland, Oregon where protesters are engaged in an ongoing standoff with law enforcement.

President Donald Trump recently dispatched hundreds of federal agents to cities across the country experiencing unrest, including Portland, Chicago, and Kansas City. At least one police officer has said the protesters are mostly white and have shouted racially charged phrases at black officers.

“It says something when you’re at a Black Lives Matter protest, you have more minorities on the police side then you have in a violent crowd, and you have white people screaming at black officers: ‘You have the biggest nose I’ve ever seen,’” said officer Jakhary Jackson.

Jackson added that he believed some of the protesters were genuine about advancing change in the wake of George Floyd’s death. (RELATED: Police Organization That Endorsed Obama Twice Endorses Trump’s Reelection)

“I got to see those people get faded out by people that have no idea what racism is all about, never experienced racism,” Jackson added. “They don’t even know that the tactics they are using were the same tactics that were used against my people.”

WATCH: