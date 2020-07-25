Regis Philbin Dies At The Age Of 88

Hollywood legend Regis Philbin has died at the age of 88.

According to PEOPLE, the former “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” host died Friday from natural causes.

Philbin’s family released the following statement to PEOPLE:

His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him – for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss.

There are very few people who are called legends who actually deserve the title. Philbin is absolutely a man who deserves to be called a legend.

The man owned the TV game for years and years. First, he was a star on “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” and followed that up with “Live! with Regis and Kelly.”

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

The man was excellent at everything he did in life. Now, he’s gone to the other side at the age of 88. He did more in his life than most people could do in 100 lifetimes.

It’s hard when the world loses a true icon, and that’s exactly what Philbin was. He was a Hollywood star, a legend in the entertainment game and he just seemed like a great person.

Regis was a legend. Rest easy boss man. Thanks for the endless hours of professionalism and entertainment. ????????✊????✊????✊???? pic.twitter.com/kVyXGNzQqM — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 25, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this very tough time. The world lost a real good man. There’s no doubt about that.