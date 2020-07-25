Toronto Blue Jays Will Play Home Games In Buffalo During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Toronto Blue Jays are headed to Buffalo.

According to Jon Heyman, the Blue Jays will play home games during the 2020 season in Buffalo after the Canadian government banned them from playing in Toronto.

Blue Jays have a home. They will be playing in Buffalo this year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 24, 2020

The team confirmed the news on Instagram.

Things are about to get lit in Buffalo, and I absolutely love this move by the MLB. Everyone knows people in Buffalo are wild.

The Bills Mafia is one of the best parts of the NFL. The fans are outrageous.

Now they just got handed an MLB team for the 2020 season, and I have no doubt people will get wild. It doesn’t even matter if it’s not their team.

All that matters is that people in Buffalo need a reason to drink and team to pull for. They just got both with the Blue Jays arriving in town.

Whoever made the decision to put the Blue Jays in Toronto during the coronavirus pandemic deserves a raise. It’s about to be a content factory.