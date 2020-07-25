Washington QB Alex Smith Cleared To Play Football Again After Breaking His Leg

The Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared to play again.

According to ESPN, Smith has been cleared to resume football activities and will report to the team’s facilities Monday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Smith suffered a brutal and gruesome broken leg against the Texans during a 2018 game. He hasn’t played a snap of football since.

GRAPHIC WARNING! Oh, maaan. That’s a shocking injury for Alex Smith. Never like to see that???? #NFL #HOUvsWAS pic.twitter.com/0JWCFxlGNV — Michael Randall (@MickRandallHS) November 18, 2018

This is honestly shocking to me. I can’t believe that Alex Smith has been cleared to play football again.

His broken leg was one of the worst injuries that I’ve ever seen in all of sports. The fact he is cleared to play again is nothing short of incredible.

Today Alex Smith turns 36. This morning his wife, Elizabeth, shared a video of him training as he hopes to one day return to the NFL ???? (via @lizbsmith11) pic.twitter.com/SbuCYQYXxY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 7, 2020

Honestly, Smith should seriously consider just hanging it up. He’s 36-years-old, he’s made a ton of money and he suffered one of the worst broken legs that you’ll ever see.

What is the point of trying to play in the NFL again? There really isn’t one. He should just relax and retire.

There’s no purpose in potentially getting hurt again.

The fact he’s even healthy is a huge victory. He should be happy with that and call it a day.